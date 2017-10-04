UWC roundtable on student hunger

4 October 2017 10:37 PM

Speaking to Funmilola Adeniyi - Researcher: Socio Economic Rights Project at UWC. Many students go hungry daily throughout the country. The government provides the school feeding scheme to millions of pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds throughout the country. But what happens to these students when they get to tertiary institutions? As a country, we currently have an unemployment rate of over 25%. Their families don’t have any money to send them for groceries at res. The same students are expected to study like their counterparts from well-off families.