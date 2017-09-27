Speaking to Lauren Kansley - Communications Officer at Cape Peninsula University Of Technology. St. Marks is one of the most signicant surviving memory of District 6. It was built in 1887. Church members have expressed shock that someone can burn a place of worship. Renaldo standing in for Koketso
Historic St. Mark's Anglican church in District Six set alight
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM