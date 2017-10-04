Remembering Basil D’Oliveira

4 October 2017 10:43 PM

Speaking to Craig Marais - SABC Specialist reporter. Basil D’Oliviera. The man who triggered the international cricket boycott of South Africa at the height of apartheid. His name is celebrated by most sports fans. But if it’s not familiar to you, he’s a South African hero. He was born in Cape Town, he was the captain of South Africa’s national non-white cricket team during apartheid and he ended up becoming a British Citizen - playing 44 test matches for England and four one day internationals between 1966 and 1972. He was awarded one of the country’s greatest honours, the CBE in the Queen’s birthday Honours in 2005. His nickname was Dolly and today would have been his 86th birthday. Dolly died in 2011 but he left behind an incredible legacy.