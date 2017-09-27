We speak to Jeff Rosenberg from Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa (Fedhasa) about their call for the hospitality industry to save more water. Rosenberg says the association is encouraging their members to find new and innovative ways to save water. Their members have introduced various methods of becoming water-smart since the provincial disaster. Renaldo standing in for Koketso
Hospitality industry urged to save more water
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM