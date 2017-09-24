Speaking to Bronwen Dyke - Golden Arrow spokesperson. Crime in Nyanga has claimed another life today. A Golden Arrow bus driver was shot and killed during an attempted robbery earlier today. Renaldo standing in for Koketso.
Golden Arrow bus driver killed
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
