Speaking to Jeremy Tarr - Nursing student at UWC. About 250 students have taken on a campaign to raise funds for victims of sexual violence. The campaign started today and will run until Thursday. The campaign will be taken at 21 major intersections around the northern and southern suburbs of Cape Town. Renaldo standing in for Koketso.
Victims of sexual violence campaign
