28 September 2017 10:39 PM

We're joined by Monde Sitole from Khayelitsha who's an educational strategist, columnist and adventurer. Are you into comics? More African animation companies are creating comic books featuring African superheroes. At Lagos Comic Con in August, characters with Nigerian names, looks and backstories were on display. Have you heard about this South African comic book series which is aimed at changing how Africans think of superheroes? Ziphozakhe Hlobo, a South African writer, collaborating with Lena Posch, another writer, and Nicole Leonards, an illustrator, has created Ordinary Superheroes, a comic book series based on the lives of regular people who are making an impact in their communities.