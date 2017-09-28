Speaking to Oscar Skommere - General Secretary at South African Police Union. Senior police management has ordered striking 10111 workers to return to their posts tomorrow or face disciplinary action. The workers have been on strike for a month now. Renaldo standing in for Koketso.
Striking 10111 workers ordered to return
