N2 burns during electricity protest

25 September 2017 9:32 PM

Speaking to Sitembile Mfecane - Ward 81 councillor. The violent protest forced the closure of the N2 near Strand between Broadlands and Hazeldene Roads. The roadway was barricaded with burning tyres and debris and protesters also broke down traffic lights and stoned passing vehicles. The protesters were demanding electricity for their area. Renaldo standing in for Koketso