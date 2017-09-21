Speaking to Petro van Rhyn - Head of Communications at Western Cape Agriculture. The Western Cape Agriculture Department is dealing with 26 confirmed cases of bird flu in the province. And by the end of this week, about two million chickens and ducks would have been culled as a result of the outbreaks. Renaldo standing in for Koketso
Bird flu cases in WC
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
