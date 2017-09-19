Speaking to Jens Pedersen - MSF Southern Africa Senior Humanitarian Policy & Diplomatic Adviser. Finally, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has spoken out against the violence in Rakhine State. Military operations have been ongoing in Rakhine State, since 25 August after a spate of attacks on police stations and a military base, claimed by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. Over 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have since fled Myanmar due to what some have called ethnic cleansing.
Aid orgs wants access to Rakhine State
