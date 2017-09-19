Aid orgs wants access to Rakhine State

19 September 2017 10:58 PM

Speaking to Jens Pedersen - MSF Southern Africa Senior Humanitarian Policy & Diplomatic Adviser. Finally, Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has spoken out against the violence in Rakhine State. Military operations have been ongoing in Rakhine State, since 25 August after a spate of attacks on police stations and a military base, claimed by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army. Over 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have since fled Myanmar due to what some have called ethnic cleansing.