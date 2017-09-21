21 September 2017 10:03 PM

Speaking to Jan Scannell - Founder: South African of the Year awards. We always complain about fellow South Africans whether it's about how bad they drive or how unprofessional some of the civil servants can be. The list of things we're unhappy about is endless. But despite this, there are South Africans who continue to shine. It's that time of the year again, voting is now open for the South African of the Year award! Do you have anyone in mind? Renaldo standing in for Koketso