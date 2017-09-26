Speaking to Rhys Evans - MD of ALCO-Safe. South Africans are the biggest boozers on the continent. South Africans drink‚ get behind the wheel and cause thousands of deaths and injuries a year‚ said the BBC. This was confirmed by Africa Check. About 58% of deaths on South Africa’s roads are alcohol-related‚ a higher proportion than any other country that supplies this data‚ according to the WHO.
Drinking culture in SA
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM