Deciding to stay after infidelity

4 October 2017 10:58 PM

Psychologist Robyn Smith joins me in the studio to talk about the decision to stay together after infidelity. Priscilla Clark from Western Cape Families South Africa joins us on the line. Have you ever had your heart broken by a cheating partner? Did you choose to stay or leave the relationship? Did you forgive your partner? Did you struggle – are you still struggling to get over their cheating? Melanie standing in for Koketso