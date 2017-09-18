Glebelands testimony & Magaqa case

18 September 2017 9:19 PM

Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - Reporter at EWN. There's been a possible breakthrough in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case. The Hawks have confirmed a suspect linked to the attempted murder of Magaqa has been identified. A 38-year-old man named Jabulani Mdunge has now been identified as one of the assassins. He was among four men that were killed and seven others injured in a shootout with police. The men were allegedly on their way to commit a cash-in-transit robbery when they were intercepted by police.