We speak to Dr Jason Bantjes from Stellenbosch University about people who attempt suicide. The conducted a study on the issue where they interviewed patients admitted to an urban hospital after a medically serious suicide attempt. The patients we saw ranged from 18 to 67 years old. He argues that we need a new approach when dealing with the issue
People who attempt suicide need more than meds
