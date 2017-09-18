Taxi strike suspended

18 September 2017 9:13 PM

Speaking to Besuthu Ndungane - Representative to the 9 Taxi Associations. Were you affected by the taxi strike today? How did you get to work or school? Taxis embarked on a strike this morning. The strike turned violent. A pregnant woman was injured after the MyCity Bus she was travelling on came under attack in Khayelitsha. Several Golden Arrow and MyCity buses were stoned in several areas such as Khayelitsha, Nyanga and Du Noon. The strike was suspended after lunch time following a meeting with Transport MEC Donald Grant.