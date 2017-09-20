Speaking to Shaheed Mohamed - Secretary: Workers International Vanguard Party. Do you know how much Shoprite cashiers earn monthly? It's R2400. Some customers, who know this or out of generosity, give tips to the cashiers. Today, seven Shoprite cashiers who were arrested for taking tips, appeared in court.
Shoprite cashiers appear in court
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
