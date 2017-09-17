Speaking to Besuthu Ndungane - Spokesperson for the minibus taxi industry. Taxi organisations are calling on Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant to listen to their concerns including the issue of impounded vehicles. Besuthu says "all the minibus taxis across the Western Cape will not be servicing the Western Cape"
Taxi strike across Western Cape
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM