SACE: Restore dignity to teaching

14 September 2017 10:24 PM

Speaking to Thembinkosi Ndhlovu - Spokesperson: SACE. Earlier this week, we spoke to the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal after videos showing teachers allegedly assaulting pupils went viral throughout the country. In another incident, an acting deputy principal and two teachers were caught on camera allegedly gang raping a pupil. Many people have been wondering what went wrong in our schools? Why have some teachers gone rogue?