ANC vs ANC in KZN

13 September 2017 9:56 PM

Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - Reporter at EWN. The ANCWL, ANCYL and some members from the current leadership announced they would be appealing yesterday's high court ruling which found the 2015 elective conference to be invalid. The now disbanded KZN collective hit out at the ANC NEC, saying it was nowhere to be seen during court proceedings but now it wants to stop them from appealing.