The state of state enterprises

13 September 2017 10:42 PM

Speaking to Dr Seán Muller - Senior Lecturer: School of Economics and Econometrics: UJ. Have you heard National Treasury has agreed to give South African Airways a special appropriation of R10 billion by the end of September? Director general Dondo Mogajane told MPs earlier today that it will be for R10 billion because that will cover everything. The bill is due to be tabled in a special sitting and Mogajane said he hoped that the legislature would agree to the measure, adding that the treasury would be forced to look at a "plan B" if MPs refused to support it. SAA has been running at a loss for a while now. It's received several bailouts from the government over the years.