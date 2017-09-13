Holomisa demands apology from Maimane

13 September 2017 8:46 PM

Speaking to Bantu Holomisa - Leader at Udm. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has written a letter demanding that DA leader Mmusi Maimane apologise for "besmirching" his party over a "fickle" draft report by audit company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). This follows the removal of UDM's Mongameli Bobani as deputy mayor in the coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay.