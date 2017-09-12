Understanding fishing quotas

Speaking to Professor Moenieba Isaacs - Associate Professor & Postgraduate Programme Co-ordinator:UWC What do you understand about fishing quotas and fishing permits? Who can apply for now? How long is the process? The Fisheries Department says transformation is a factor in deciding a company's quota.
