EWN: ANC KZN killings & the fired bodyguards

7 September 2017 9:13 PM

Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - EWN reporter. The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal earlier today held a press briefing to address the killings of their councillors in recent months. The recent victim if former ANCYL Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa who died in hospital earlier this week after he was ambushed in Umzimkhulu in July. The ANC said it could not rule out a third force as being behind the violence. At the same time, a video showing two bodyguards eThekwini Region's provincial secretary Bheki Ntuli brandishing guns and threatening to kill an unnamed person person was widely circulated.