Speaking to Constance Mogale - National Coordinator of the Alliance for Rural Democracy. Have you taken the time to read up on some of the proposed new laws on traditional leadership, courts and communal land? Some civil organisation and community-based activists want to be included in the consideration of five Bills currently before Parliament, that would fundamentally affect the rights and lives of people living in rural and traditional communities.
Warning against new laws on traditional leadership
