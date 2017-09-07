Is patriarchy defending Ramaphosa?

7 September 2017 9:44 PM

Speaking to Pedro Mzileni - A Master's Sociology Student & SRC President at Nelson Mandela University. Let's take a step back to the Sunday story on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and his alleged extramarital affairs involving eight women. SRC President at Nelson Mandela University Pedro Mzileni argues that this points to our patriarchal society. He argues that, "There is a general assumption in the public driven by patriarchy that powerful men are deemed to have an unlimited access to free sex with whoever woman they desire that they come across.