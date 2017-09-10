Plan to remove the Buffalo buyer?

10 September 2017 9:37 PM

Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo -Reporter at EWN ANC national executive committee member Bheki Cele is the latest leader to admit that there are serious problems within the ruling party. In an explosive statement, Cele also shared a message which he says outlines plans to remove Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and create enough chaos in order for the elective conference not to go ahead.