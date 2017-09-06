Driver demerit points system

Speaking to Advocate Jackie Nagtegaal - Managing Director: Law for All. SA is a step closer to introducing the driver demerit system. Today, Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi welcomed the passing of a bill that would ensure that a demerit system for drivers will be implemented. The National Assembly passed the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (AARTO) Amendment Bill yesterday.
