7 year old boy killed in Grassy Park

4 September 2017 9:32 PM

Speaking to Phillip Bam - Chairperson at Grassy Park Community Police Forum. Another child killed in the Cape Flats. This time a seven-year-old boy died after he was shot in Grassy Park yesterday. However, when police arrived to investigate the circumstances of his death, some residents turned on the officers. According to the CPF, angry residents turned on the police, demanding that all illegal firearms be confiscated.