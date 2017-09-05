Speaking to Baxolise Mani - Regional Secretary NEHAWU The protest is largely centered around some of the grievances expressed by workers at the university, with some students pledging to shutdown the institution in solidarity with those workers. It is understood that the issues expressed by the workers pertain to some of the terms enclosed in the newly signed insourcing agreement following the #EndOutSourcing and #FeesMustFall protest action last year.
Protest over worker issues at UCT
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
15 October 2018 10:17 PM