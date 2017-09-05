Protest over worker issues at UCT

5 September 2017 10:40 PM

Speaking to Baxolise Mani - Regional Secretary NEHAWU The protest is largely centered around some of the grievances expressed by workers at the university, with some students pledging to shutdown the institution in solidarity with those workers. It is understood that the issues expressed by the workers pertain to some of the terms enclosed in the newly signed insourcing agreement following the #EndOutSourcing and #FeesMustFall protest action last year.