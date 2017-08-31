Kohler-Barnard back as deputy shadow minister

31 August 2017 9:56 PM

Speaking to John Steenhuisen - DA Chief Whip In 2015 the DA removed Dianne Kohler-Barnard from her position as shadow deputy minister of police. Kohler Barnard was moved to shadow deputy minister of public works following a social media storm after it emerged she had shared a Facebook post by journalist Paul Kirk, in which he declared: “Please come back PW Botha - you were far more honest than any of these [African National Congress] rogues, and you provided a far better service to the public...".