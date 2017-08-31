Speaking to Solly Phetoe - Deputy General Secretary: COSATU. The trade union federation says the march is legal and will affect all sectors. They will be marching against corruption, state capture and job losses. They've criticised their alliance partner, the ANC, following the many revelations in the so-called Gupta emails.
Cosatu announces mass strike
