How smart water meters can save WC millions of litres

6 September 2017 10:22 PM

Speaking to Prof Thinnus Booysen - Professor at the Electrical & Electronic Engineering Department & stufent Loki who proposed the idea of smart meters Prof Booysen argues that "A key challenge affecting water consumption behaviour is the time lag between consumption and the related bill and the resolution of the information on the bill. It is difficult to know if one is complying with the 87 litres per day, and if not, why not."