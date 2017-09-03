Speaking to Mcebisi Ndletyana - Professor of Politics at UJ & Political Analyst. The DA has requested an emergency meeting with the EFF after the Red Berets decided to boycott council meetings in an attempt to teach their coalition partner a lesson.
DA coalitions in danger?
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
