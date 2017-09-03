Ramaphosa alleged extramarital affairs

Speaking to Professor Steven Friedman. The Sunday Independent has been trending on social media all day thanks to their story on Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's alleged extramarital aairs. According to the paper, Ramaphosa has said eight aairs. Ramaphosa tried to block the paper from publishing the story. He took the matter to court yesterday, but the judge ruled against him.
