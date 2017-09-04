What now for Kenya?

4 September 2017 10:21 PM

Speaking to Nanjala Nyabola - Kenyan writer & political analyst. Last week the Kenyan Supreme Court anulled last month's general elections which were won by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The court ruled there were irregularities and gave that country 60 days to hold fresh elections. Kenyatta has vowed to win again while his opponent Raila Odinga believes if the elections are free and fair, he will come out victorious.