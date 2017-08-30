Meddling in Bonginkosi Madikizela probe?

30 August 2017 9:14 PM

Speaking to Pierre Uys - ANC Chief Whip & Mark Wiley - DA Chief Whip. The ANC in the Western Cape has con..rmed it received correspondence from the o..ice of the public protector con..rming it was investigating the DA's Bonginkosi Madikizela over his birthday party. Now, the ANC accuses the DA of interfering in the provincial legislative investigation into Madikizela.