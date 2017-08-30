Speaking to Ayesha Fakie Most of us have heard of white privilege. What about Indian privilege? Is there just a thing? Are you Indian and have been treated dierently because of the colour of your skin and family background? We speak to Ayesha Fakie about being Indian and colourism in apartheid South Africa.
Indian privilege in apartheid SA?
