Speaking to Kagisho Mamabolo - Head: Marketing & Communication. What would you do if someone accidentally deposited millions into your bank account? Would you return it? Spend as much of it before they come knocking? That's what a student from the Walter Sisulu University did. Walter Sisulu University mistakenly deposited R14 million of NSFAS money into a student's account. The part-time student has since spent R818,000 of that money.
NSFAS money in the bank 'blunder'
29 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
16 October 2018
15 October 2018
15 October 2018