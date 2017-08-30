NSFAS money in the bank 'blunder'

30 August 2017 9:04 PM

Speaking to Kagisho Mamabolo - Head: Marketing & Communication. What would you do if someone accidentally deposited millions into your bank account? Would you return it? Spend as much of it before they come knocking? That's what a student from the Walter Sisulu University did. Walter Sisulu University mistakenly deposited R14 million of NSFAS money into a student's account. The part-time student has since spent R818,000 of that money.