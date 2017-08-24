Speaking to Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary corrsepondent. International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane today explained her decision to grant diplomatic immunity to Zimbabwe's First Lady Grace Mugabe who's accused of assaulting a 20-yearold model Gabriella Engels. In a letter informing National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete of her decision, Nkoana-Mashabane says that South Africa's relations with Zimbabwe and the hosting of a successful SADC summit were important considerations she had to weigh up.
Grace Mugabe's immunity explained
