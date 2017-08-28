28 August 2017 9:08 PM

Speaking to Sandra Dickson from the group: Electricity Tariffs Must Fall. Have you heard of this Facebook group calling for the electricity tariff hikes to fall? The group started following the increase in electricity tariffs on 1 July. Many frustrated Cape Town residents, who have lost their electricity subsidy from the city because their properties are valued at over R400 000, have joined the group. According to the city, the new charge was aimed at recovering the cost of maintaining the service‚ previously built into the unit price for electricity. It would ensure that households in lower and middle-income areas would see a 2.8% tariff increase‚ rather than the 3.34% experienced elsewhere.