Why does African leaders seek treatment abroad?

29 August 2017 11:05 PM

Speaking to Dr Tahiru Azaaviele Liedong. It's become almost a trend for some African leaders to travel abroad whenever they need medical treatment. Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe is known to travel to Singapore whenever he has a medical issue. Recently, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari spent three months in the UK where he was receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed illness. Some say these leaders who've allowed public health to collapse in their countries shouldn't be allowed to seek treatment elsewhere.