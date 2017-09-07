The story of Eliezer Niyokwizera

7 September 2017 11:14 PM

This is Eliezer's story, in his own words from Burundi, in his own words: That time, I was nine years old. When we came home from school, it was a Friday. We came home and found my mom surrounded by people who came to kill her. She was saved by the grace of God... Those people were divided and arguing amongst themselves. They eventually decided to take us to Tanzania. They dropped us at the border of Burundi and Tanzania. We had to walk from that border until where most refugees were collected by UNCHR trucks...