Angola votes

23 August 2017 10:45 PM

Speaking to Leanne De Bassompierre - EWN. Angola went to the polls today. The elections will see the end of President José Eduardo dos Santos' 38-year reign. However, he will retain control of the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA). Dos Santos' chosen successor, Defence Minister Joao Lourenco, is a loyalist who is predicted to avoid immediate change in a government often criticised for corruption and failure to tackle dire poverty.