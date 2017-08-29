Apartheid-era deals should be declassified

29 August 2017 10:34 AM

Speaking to Gabriele Mohale - Archivist: Historical Papers Research Archive at Wits. A lot of information on what happened during the apartheid-era remains hidden. Most of the information has been classified and beyond the reach of the public. They're a tightlypacked can of worms that could answer some of the questions and contentious issues that still dog our country. Now activists are calling for the declassification of 'dirty deals' that took place under apartheid.