Home the most dangerous place for women

24 August 2017 9:50 PM

Speaking to Dr Elisabet Le Roux - Research Director: Unit for Religion and Development Research. Most women have been victims of sexual abuse at some point in their lives. Women are told not to walk at night or to wear revealing clothes in order to avoid being sexually abused. This logic is flawed. It assumes that the perpetrators are strangers. According to the World Health Organisation, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the South African Medical Research Council, nearly 30% of women worldwide in intimate relationships will experience violence at the hands of their partners. Globally, about 38% of all women murdered die at the hands of their intimate partners. In South Africa, every eight hours (on average), a woman dies at the hands of an intimate partner.