Could the Guptas be planning exit strategy?

23 August 2017 9:23 PM

Speaking to Natasha Mazzone - Shadow Minister of Public Enterprises at Democratic Alliance. Today we learnt that the Guptas sold their other business, Tegeta. This follows the sale of ANN7 and the New Age to former government spindoctor Mzwanele Manyi earlier this week. This has led to the MPs who're tasked with investigating the so-called “capture of the state” worrying that the controversial family could be planning their exit strategy.