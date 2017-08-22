Speaking to David Klatzow - Private forensic consultant. He has ruled out arson as the cause of the Knysna fires that killed seven people and left many homeless two months ago. Klatzow says it’s unlikely that the blaze was caused by human negligence or deliberate criminal actions. His investigation was commissioned by lobby group Afriforum.
Knysna fire not caused by arson
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM