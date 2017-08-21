Speaking to JP Smith - Mayoral committee member for safety & security. Do you use taxis? Have you been driven by a drunk taxi driver? Did you hop out once you realized they were intoxicated or you finished your journey while praying that you'll make it home safely? Cape Town traffic authorities have expressed concern at the increasing numbers of public transport operators in the city who are driving drunk.
Rise in drunk driving among taxi drivers
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
